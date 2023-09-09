Trail Blazers Sign Forward Kevin Knox II for Another Season

Forward Kevin Knox II has signed a one-year contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. The news comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent forward Kevin Knox is signing a one-year deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 Draft, averaged 8.9 points and 17.1 minutes in 21 games for Portland last season.

Knox came to the Blazers in February, 2023 as part of the deal that sent Blazers forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks. Portland became Knox’s fourth team in five NBA seasons. his third in the last two years. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

The 24-year-old forward holds career averages of 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point arc.

Charania did not report terms of the contract. Knox made $3 million last season.