The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard may both be prepared for Lillard to begin training camp ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today.

The relevant quotes start at about the 1:15 mark of the video.

This is an organization that is fully prepared, and I think Damian Lillard perhaps is also prepared for the possibility, that this training camp may start with him in camp. And then if you’re the Blazers you wait and see what happens in the first 20, 25 games of the season to see what direction teams go in.

Lillard’s trade request came on July 1 and he has remained unwavering that his first, and only, choice of destination is the Miami Heat. However, the Blazers and Heat have been unable to reach a deal yet that would land Lillard and Miami and the Blazers with enough compensation for the star guard.