Team USA Loses vs. Germany in FIBA World Cup Semifinal

The U.S. men’s national team fell to Germany in the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 113-111. The game sends the German team to the FIBA World Cup championship game to take on Serbia, and puts the United States in the third place game where they will face Canada.

The United States were playing from behind for most of the game, with their deficit reaching as high as 12 points. Germany held a 10 point lead about halfway through the fourth quarter that proved just too much for the U.S. to overcome.

Both teams played efficient offense, but found it difficult to get stops throughout the high scoring affair. The United States shot 58.5% from the field and Germany shot 57.7% from the field. Both teams also shot over 40% from three point range.

Team USA was lead in scoring by Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves who recorded 23 points in the loss. Other double digit scorers for the U.S. included Austin Reaves who finished with 21 points, Mikal Bridges who scored 17, and Jalen Brunson who ended with 15 points.

Andreas Obst, who plays for Bayern in Euroleague, led all scorers with a 24 point showing. Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis both broke the 20 point mark with 22 and 21 points respectively.

The United States will take on Canada for a chance to finish on the podium at 1:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. Germany will play in the championship game at 5:40 a.m. PT on Sunday.