How Many Trail Blazers Will Remain After Three Years?

Today we published a Blazer’s Edge Mailbag question wherein a reader asked how the Portland Trail Blazers would fare in a (presumably) post-Damian-Lillard era. The Magic 8-Ball pretty much said, “Outlook fuzzy, ask again later.” Truly, the answer to “how” depends greatly on the “who”. Do we even know which current players will still be on the team in 2026?

That’s the question we want to put before you today. Here’s the list of the Trail Blazers roster as of early September, 2023:

Damian Lillard

Keon Johnson

Shaedon Sharpe

Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Jabari Walker

Kevin Knox

Nassir Little

Scoot Henderson

Ibou Badji

Kris Murray

Rayan Rupert

Matisse Thybulle

John Butler

Jerami Grant

First, how many of these players do you think will be suiting up for the Blazers three years from now. Second, which players have the greatest (or least) chance to endure that far?

