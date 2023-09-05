Rip City Remix, Blazers G League Affiliate, Reveals Inaugural Schedule

The Rip City Remix, the new G-League affiliate for the Portland Trail Blazers, released their schedule for the upcoming season on X Tuesday morning.

The Remix will play their first games of their inaugural season on the road where they will take on the South Bay Lakers on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11.

The Remix will play their first games at home against the South Bay Lakers and the Ontario Clippers back-to-back on November 17-18. The Remix will play their home games this season in the Chiles Center, which is located on the University of Portland’s campus.

Opening weekend for the Remix will begin on Friday, November 17.

The G League schedule for the Remix features 48 games and will run from early November through March 30 when they take on the Santa Cruz Warriors in their final game.

Season tickets are available for purchase on the Remix’s website.