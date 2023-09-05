After signing a new five-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, Jerami Grant is a solidified part of the team’s future.

However, with Damian Lillard requesting a trade less than 24 hours after agreeing to the new contract, his role remains uncertain. However, we do know that Grant can be one of the NBA’s best players.

Bleacher Report included Grant in its top 100 rankings, clocking in at No. 56. Here’s what Eric Pincus had to say:

Lost in the Damian Lillard drama, the Portland Trail Blazers have one of the NBA’s better two-way wings in Jerami Grant. He is a disruptive defender, strong on switches and has great length and mobility. The problem in Portland is one very good—among many poor—defender(s) can only do so much. Additionally, Grant has prioritized scoring in recent years, dating back to his arrival in Detroit with the Pistons (2020). He averaged 20.5 points per game last season, including a stellar 40.1 percent from three-point range on high attempts (5.7). The path forward in Portland is murky, and Grant’s brand-new five-year $160 million contract may or may not be appealing on the trade market. He’s clearly talented but is on the cusp of being 30 years old.

A benefactor of Portland’s floor generals, 14.5 of Grant’s 20.5 points per game last year came from spot-up, transition or free throw opportunities. A Lillard trade would open the door for Grant to achieve a career-high scoring season while maintaining his reputation as one of the elite perimeter defenders in the league.

BE community, what do you think of Grant’s ranking? Chime off in the comments section below.