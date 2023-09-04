The Portland Trail Blazers look to improve upon a lackluster 2022-23 NBA season, and their strong individual talent has been noticed by the NBA media ahead of next year.

The Bleacher Report staff named rookie point guard Scoot Henderson to their predicted top 100 players list heading into the 2023-24 season.

“Henderson figures to go through typical rookie struggles with three-point consistency and decision-making, areas he needs to improve in. His preference for mid-range jumpers will likely backfire early too,” Jonathan Wasserman said.

“However, he’s still going to give defenses trouble with his shiftiness and self-creation, power drives and ability to knock down dribble jumpers.”

Despite not playing a minute in the NBA so far, Henderson was placed higher than reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) as well as last season’s star rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Henderson’s 42.9 percent connect rate from the field and 27.5 percent three-point clip with the G League Ignite give credence to Wasserman’s evaluation. His status as a starter in the rotation has not been established yet, but his raw talent gives him a legitimate chance to emerge in his rookie season given enough minutes.

BE community, what do you think of Henderson’s ranking? Is it too high or too low? Chime off in the comments below.