The FIBA World Cup is down to just eight teams, and three wins are all that stands in the way between those teams and the trophy.

After five games of pool play, Lithuania, Serbia, USA, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Canada and Slovenia remain.

Here’s a look at Tuesday and Wednesday’s games:

Tuesday, September 5, Lithuania vs. Serbia, 1:45 a.m. PT, ESPN+

Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania, coming off an upset against the United States, faces off against Serbia, which features Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. The winner will face off against the winner of Canada vs. Slovenia.

Tuesday, September 5, USA vs. Italy, 5:30 a.m. PT, ESPN2

The Americans look to put their last loss behind them as they face the Italians. The winner will face off against the winner of Germany vs. Latvia.

Wednesday, September 6, Germany vs. Latvia, 1:45 a.m. PT, ESPN+

Germany is one of two lone unbeaten teams so far in the tournament, and it will face underdog Latvia, who qualified for the quarterfinals despite not having Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out of the tournament due to injury.

Wednesday, September 6, Canada vs. Slovenia, 5:30 a.m. PT, ESPN+

In a battle between two of the world’s best young guards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a lineup of NBA talent against Slovenia, which is anchored by Luka Doncic and his fellow countrymen.