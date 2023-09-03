The United States men’s national team was upset 110-104 by Lithuania in their first loss of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

BREAKING: Lithuania defeats Team USA pic.twitter.com/jhTqywhKe8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 3, 2023

The United States had previously defeated New Zealand, Greece, Jordan, and Montenegro before suffering their first defeat at the hands of Lithuania.

For Lithuania, this is their fifth straight win of the World Cup, where they have also beaten Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Greece.

Team USA was led in scoring by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who finished the game with 35 points and was the only member of Team USA to have more than 15 points. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets respectively, both finished with 14 points.

Lithuania was led by a balanced scoring attack that saw seven of their eleven players end in double figures. They were led in scoring by Vaidas Kariniauskas who had 15 points.

Team USA has their next game on Tuesday, where they will take on Italy at 5:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

Lithuania’s next game is also on Tuesday, where they will face Serbia at 1:45 a.m. Pacific.