It’s been a little over two years since the Portland Trail Blazers traded for guard Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors.

Powell lasted just one season in Rip City before being traded to his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers, in 2022.

Powell sat down for an interview with Basketball on X where he discussed trade from the Toronto Raptors to the Blazers.

Norman Powell on getting traded from the Raptors



“I didn’t want to leave Toronto. I wanted to stay. The core that we had with Fred, Pascal, OG, me could’ve been what Boston Celtics are today.” pic.twitter.com/dvG5Of8ciV — BASKETBALL ON (@BasketballOnX) September 2, 2023

Powell discusses wanting to stay in Toronto because he felt they were building something special. However, he did mention that he held no ill will towards Portland, but that his feelings were purely about getting traded away from the Raptors, not to the Blazers.

Powell was traded to the Blazers on March 25, 2021 in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell played the rest of the 2020-21 season, and part of the 2021-22 season with the Blazers before being traded to the Clippers.

Powell was on the Raptors for his whole career before his trade to the Blazers in the middle of his sixth season.

Powell averaged 18.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 67 appearances with the Blazers.