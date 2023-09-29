The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to move newly-acquired point guard Jrue Holiday, and the Boston Celtics have the pieces to help strengthen Rip City’s roster.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic talked about the logistics behind an ideal trade and what Portland could yield in return for Holiday:

“For a team that needs to win a championship right now, he’s the dream.

“The Celtics can move Malcolm Brogdon and one of Al Horford and Robert Williams for a direct swap with the Blazers, but a more ideal scenario would include a third team so Portland can clear its books sooner and the Celtics could maintain their vital big man depth.”

Portland bringing back Brogdon and Robert Williams III offers a major plus for the franchise. Williams III is an exceptional rim protector that recovers from the weak side to bother shots as good as any big man the NBA has to offer.

Brogdon was able to bulk up his stats with the Indiana Pacers, and between Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards in 2017 and 2023 respectively as well as prestigious entry into the 50-40-90 club in 2019, his resume spells an unselfish point guard that can get the ball to Portland’s scorers and maneuver in live-ball situations to find his own shot.

Finding a third team to bring into the fold could take time – time that the Blazers may not have if they want to develop continuity from the opening tip and not worry about a new collection of talent entering the rotation and disrupting flow.

Al Horford is an exceptional corner three-point shooter who finished second league wide at 44.6 percent irregardless of position, and is adroit at driving baseline or middle off of pump fakes to make plays for cutters or finish at the rim with authority.

At 37 years old, Horford’s prime years are behind him. He can bring playoff intensity to the roster and share the floor with Deandre Ayton, allowing Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups to go big. His age presents a question mark, but his contract will be expiring in 2024-25 and would allow management to rid themselves of $9.5 million in a year that already has them at $156 million – about $20 million above the existing salary cap.

Boston has the perfect pieces to make a trade happen quickly. It remains to be seen which other teams enter the mix.