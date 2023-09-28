Report: Jerami Grant Could Join Jrue Holiday on Trading Block

When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, they received Jrue Holiday as one of the major returns. Holiday is widely speculated to be on the move again. His age, position, and contract make him an ill fit in Portland, but the Blazers could receive even more future compensation by trading him to a contender.

That may not be the only veteran Portland is ready to put on the market, however. Today Michael Scotto of HoopsHype cited sources saying forward Jerami Grant could also be on the move before this season’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Jerami Grant, who becomes trade-eligible on January 15, is expected to become available before the trade deadline, according to rival league NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype following the Lillard trade. “Grant could be the missing piece for a contending team the way Denver got Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “Maybe a team like Miami could take a swing if they’re still a player away.”

Trading Holiday and Grant would leave 25-year-olds Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons as the “old men” in the upper part of the rotation. Portland already dealt center Jusuf Nurkic to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Lillard exchange.