 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damian Lillard Says Goodbye to Portland with Rap

The franchise superstar bids farewell in a way only he can.

By Dave Deckard
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Portland Trail Blazers granted Damian Lillard’s wish to be traded, the franchise-defining guard bid farewell to his adopted NBA hometown with a rap track called “Farewell”. Lillard posted an advertisement for the song on X/Twitter, encouraging fans to purchase and/or listen.

The song can be bought via any of these services. Here are the lyrics, as re-posted by Yahoo Sports:

I be in pocket most days but I got some nutty in me

That’s why I pull up in that butter Bentley

Yeah, it’s that perfect balance s*** that all you busters envy

And I’m still cooking s*** just like my cousin Kenny

Passed the stage of thinking about who wasn’t, wasn’t with me

Solo mission with my kids I know they f*** with Disney

Cut from a cloth that guarantee we cut in history

The way these dreams is unfolding gotta pluck or pinch me

Big Dolla not the lil one, come and eat just like a pilgrim

Whole entire family, know I willed ‘em out the ghetto

But can’t take it out a n****, every state they cop a picture

Lot of grace in my charisma. I was heaven sent

The accolades across my letterman indicative of blesses and

Touched by the man, not a reverend

All the times that I been severin’

Ain’t worthy to follow me in the rooms that I’m excelling in

It’s nothing fake people can offer

If they get boxed in with me I may turn into Crawford

All the s*** that’s on my plate, it won’t fit on a saucer

I know all this s*** was written and know who the author

I get low for the Father

Yeah

Not as devout as I should be

Falling victim to the flesh like I’m a kid or a rookie

Do I get in line with him or do I get some p****

And all my cousins thuggin’ and they know how to boogie

A lot of praise but still a lot of sinnin’

Questioning my own walk watching Gino Jennings

I mastered bein’ P and now I see no limits

All this pain I done endured but you won’t see no grimace

I’m solid to the finish

Been at the top for a minute, still I’m the real me

I can’t get caught up in the s*** that didn’t build me

Cause it can kill me, more pricey than my bills be

Only my loved ones make me feel free

I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly

Let some people in and now these n***** disgust me

I learned that a wolf can sometimes resemble a husky

Swear that you’re their dog, then sell you shorter than Muggsy

You live and learn and I know it, that’s why I roll with punches

With each attack, all of my gifts you see grows in abundance

It gets spicy when a n***** get told he was munchin’

When you play with good people, your goals in the dungeon

I can never be replaced, they’ll know sooner than later

An arrow pointed at who assumed it was greater

Amazing what I get in return for this labor

I continue leaving trails, but it won’t be for the Blazers

To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional

Reasons for me leaving this city is nothing typical

So it’s imperative not to believe their narrative

Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited

I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business

Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness

In the future, man, I hope we greet with hugs and kisses

But you should know they’re the ones who chose another mission

They fishin’

Feel free to share your interpretations in the comments section.

Next Up In NBA

Loading comments...