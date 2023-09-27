Damian Lillard Says Goodbye to Portland with Rap

After the Portland Trail Blazers granted Damian Lillard’s wish to be traded, the franchise-defining guard bid farewell to his adopted NBA hometown with a rap track called “Farewell”. Lillard posted an advertisement for the song on X/Twitter, encouraging fans to purchase and/or listen.
The song can be bought via any of these services. Here are the lyrics, as re-posted by Yahoo Sports:
I be in pocket most days but I got some nutty in me
That’s why I pull up in that butter Bentley
Yeah, it’s that perfect balance s*** that all you busters envy
And I’m still cooking s*** just like my cousin Kenny
Passed the stage of thinking about who wasn’t, wasn’t with me
Solo mission with my kids I know they f*** with Disney
Cut from a cloth that guarantee we cut in history
The way these dreams is unfolding gotta pluck or pinch me
Big Dolla not the lil one, come and eat just like a pilgrim
Whole entire family, know I willed ‘em out the ghetto
But can’t take it out a n****, every state they cop a picture
Lot of grace in my charisma. I was heaven sent
The accolades across my letterman indicative of blesses and
Touched by the man, not a reverend
All the times that I been severin’
Ain’t worthy to follow me in the rooms that I’m excelling in
It’s nothing fake people can offer
If they get boxed in with me I may turn into Crawford
All the s*** that’s on my plate, it won’t fit on a saucer
I know all this s*** was written and know who the author
I get low for the Father
Yeah
Not as devout as I should be
Falling victim to the flesh like I’m a kid or a rookie
Do I get in line with him or do I get some p****
And all my cousins thuggin’ and they know how to boogie
A lot of praise but still a lot of sinnin’
Questioning my own walk watching Gino Jennings
I mastered bein’ P and now I see no limits
All this pain I done endured but you won’t see no grimace
I’m solid to the finish
Been at the top for a minute, still I’m the real me
I can’t get caught up in the s*** that didn’t build me
Cause it can kill me, more pricey than my bills be
Only my loved ones make me feel free
I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly
Let some people in and now these n***** disgust me
I learned that a wolf can sometimes resemble a husky
Swear that you’re their dog, then sell you shorter than Muggsy
You live and learn and I know it, that’s why I roll with punches
With each attack, all of my gifts you see grows in abundance
It gets spicy when a n***** get told he was munchin’
When you play with good people, your goals in the dungeon
I can never be replaced, they’ll know sooner than later
An arrow pointed at who assumed it was greater
Amazing what I get in return for this labor
I continue leaving trails, but it won’t be for the Blazers
To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional
Reasons for me leaving this city is nothing typical
So it’s imperative not to believe their narrative
Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited
I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business
Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness
In the future, man, I hope we greet with hugs and kisses
But you should know they’re the ones who chose another mission
They fishin’
