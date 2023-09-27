Move over Damian Lillard, it’s Scoot Henderson’s time now.

After the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns, the team is officially handing the keys to the franchise to Scoot Henderson.

Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, was seen as a can’t-miss prospect who could become a franchise point guard someday. That day is expected to come sooner rather than later with Lillard now gone.

All offseason long, Henderson was prepared to play alongside Lillard if he still remained with Portland, but knowing the situation at hand, the Blazers point guard was ready for whatever was thrown at him.

“If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that,” Henderson told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor in July. “I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game.”

Now, Henderson can fully embrace being the point guard for the Blazers without a franchise great challenging him for the role. He can now blaze his own trail.