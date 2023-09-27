The Portland Trail Blazers are officially moving off of Damian Lillard and trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in an eight-player deal.

Here’s a look at the trade:

MIL gets: Damian Lillard POR gets: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st-round pick, 2028, 2030 Bucks swap rights. PHX gets: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

The Blazers give up Lillard, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, but they acquire Deandre Ayton to be their center of the future, two pick swaps and a future first-round pick that should be outside Milwaukee’s title window and Jrue Holiday, who Portland can flip for even more pieces down the line.

