 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

POLL: How Do Fans Feel About Blazers Trading Damian Lillard?

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Damian Lillard and fans should have something to say.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially moving off of Damian Lillard and trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in an eight-player deal.

Here’s a look at the trade:

MIL gets: Damian Lillard

POR gets: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st-round pick, 2028, 2030 Bucks swap rights.

PHX gets: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

The Blazers give up Lillard, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, but they acquire Deandre Ayton to be their center of the future, two pick swaps and a future first-round pick that should be outside Milwaukee’s title window and Jrue Holiday, who Portland can flip for even more pieces down the line.

BE community, here’s your chance to use your voice. Chime off in the comments below on the trade and answer our poll to share your thoughts on whether this was a good deal for the Blazers.

Poll

Do you like the Blazers trade?

view results
  • 59%
    Yes
    (1540 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (141 votes)
  • 35%
    Depends on what happens with Jrue Holiday
    (920 votes)
2601 votes total Vote Now

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...