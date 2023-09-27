The NBA world is in shock after the Portland Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s a look at the full terms of the deal:

MIL gets: Damian Lillard POR gets: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st-round pick, 2028, 2030 Bucks swap rights. PHX gets: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

Now, the Blazers have a chance to circle some rivalry games on the calendar.

The Blazers will visit the Bucks early in the season on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 12:30 p.m. The Bucks will visit the Blazers at Moda Center in Dame’s first game as a visitor in Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

As for Nurkic and the Suns, they will see the Blazers twice in the preseason on Oct. 12 and 16. The first regular season contest between the two teams comes on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Phoenix. Nurkic’s first visit back to Portland in a regular season game takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 19.