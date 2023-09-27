Blazers Put Future First in Damian Lillard Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers are saying goodbye to Damian Lillard after honoring his trade request and sending him to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Here are the full terms of the trade:

MIL gets: Damian Lillard POR gets: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 unprotected Bucks 1st-round pick, 2028, 2030 Bucks swap rights. PHX gets: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson

By not trading Lillard to the Heat, the Blazers put themselves first and opted to find the best possible deal for arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

With this deal, the Blazers get their guy in Deandre Ayton, someone they have coveted for a long time. Ayton is expected to be a key piece to the Blazers rebuild and someone for Scoot Henderson to play with in the pick-and-roll game.

Toumani Camara is a rookie who was drafted with the No. 52 pick in June’s NBA Draft. He gives the Blazers a young prospect that can get an opportunity to play with a rebuilding roster.

The trade will likely be defined by what happens with these young picks and what the team can get for Jrue Holiday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Blazers will seek a subsequent deal for Holiday.

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards.

It’s likely that the Blazers will find trades for Holiday, considering he would be a roadblock for Scoot Henderson at the point guard spot. Teams will be calling the Blazers left and right to see what Holiday’s availability is, and if Portland can get a strong haul for him, the franchise can march in the right direction of its new era.