What Would a Blazers, Raptors Trade for Damian Lillard Look Like?

The Portland Trail Blazers appear close to ending the Damian Lillard era after reports state that the All-Star point guard could be traded within the next week.

A team that has popped up as a new favorite for Lillard is the Toronto Raptors, who have a lot of potential pieces to deal with the Blazers. But who would come to the Blazers in return for Lillard? Toronto Sun writer Ryan Wolstat shared some insight as to what a deal could look like.

The Blazers have long coveted Anunoby, though he’s heading for unrestricted free agency and has little incentive to extend now when he can get much more by waiting until the summer. If Portland gets the chance to talk to Anunoby about his intentions, he makes sense as a centrepiece of a deal, along with Gradey Dick — the 13th pick of the most recent draft — and something like a 2026 Raptors first-round pick (Toronto already owes a protected first to San Antonio in 2024, so can’t deal one then or in 2025), a 2027 pick-swap option for Portland and Precious Achiuwa or Christian Koloko, plus salary filler (Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., or even Gary Trent Jr. back to Portland or to a third team like Phoenix, with Deandre Ayton going to the Blazers). That’s the type of deal that could satisfy both sides.

In this potential deal, the Blazers would essentially get OG Anunoby and Deandre Ayton to pair with Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant as the team’s new starting five moving forward. Then, Shaedon Sharpe and Gradey Dick would represent young guards that can come off the bench, along with a young big man in either Achiuwa or Koloko.

That appears to be a solid foundation for a rebuilding team that will also be armed with extra first-round picks in the next few years.

BE community, what do you think of the idea of trading Lillard to the Raptors? Chime off in the comments below.