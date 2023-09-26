The Toronto Raptors appear to be gaining steam in the Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Raptors are “front-runners” for Lillard in a trade after months of speculation that the All-Star point guard would be dealt to the Miami Heat following his trade request.

Lillard doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so while he may prefer to be traded to the Heat, the Blazers do not need to honor that request.

The Raptors make a lot of sense as a destination for Lillard considering the fact that Toronto lost All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet in free agency. The Raptors signed Dennis Schroder as a fallback plan, but they might rather have a significant upgrade with Lillard running the offense.

The Raptors have arguably better trade pieces than the Heat, which could prompt the Portland Trail Blazers to make a deal with them instead.

