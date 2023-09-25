 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blazers’ Damian Lillard Trade Expected Within Next Week, Says ESPN

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reports that there is an expectation among NBA GMs that the superstar will be traded by Media Day on October 2.

By Ryne Buchanan
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a summer of near endless speculation, it appears that a trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer is on the immediate horizon. Damian Lillard requested a trade back on July 1, setting off a whirlwind of rumors for the past three months, with very little concrete detail.

That appears to have changed. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears revealed on NBA Today that there is an expectation that Lillard will no longer be on Portland’s roster by Media Day, which is scheduled for Monday, October 2.

Spears told NBA Today host Malika Andrews, “I also hear from those same GMs that they don’t expect Dame to end up being in Portland on Media Day on Monday, they think he’ll be gone”.

Lillard has made it publicly clear that he prefers a trade to the Miami Heat. However, there has been recent speculation that the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a dark horse candidate in the Lillard Sweepstakes.

Buckle up.

