Southeastern Louisiana guard Jamon Kemp tried out for the Portland Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate Rip City Remix team on Sunday, according to reports.

Kemp, 23, is the son of Seattle SuperSonics great Shawn Kemp. The 6-6, 195 pound small forward was one of 45 players who showcased their talents in front of Remix head coach Jim Moran.

Kemp averaged 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting from the floor and 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line in 22 appearances for the Lions.

Though he didn’t see much action in his lone collegiate season, he did average nearly 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in six games where he enjoyed 15 or more minutes of playing time.

Footage of the budding talent is sparse to come by, but his highlight reels on Twitter show a sizable wing that has inherited athleticism from his father the “Human Highlight Reel,” and backs up his pristine three-point percentage with a smooth stroke from outside.

The Remix are a newly established G League team set to make their inaugural debut this coming 2023-24 season as the lone expansion franchise this year.

Prior to the Blazers having their own G League affiliate, they called up and assigned players to two-way contracts with teams like the Texas Legends and Idaho Stampede.

This marked the second open tryout that the team has held. They began evaluating talent on Sept. 16 at the Blazers training facility and are making progress leading up to opening night.

Rip City will begin their season on Nov. 1 and play at home at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center in front of 2,000 local fans.