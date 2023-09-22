An Eastern Conference contender is bolstering their defense, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent G/F Lamar Stevens has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Stevens established himself as a defensive presence for the Cavs, starting in 25 of 62 games last season. Agent Scott Nichols completed deal with Celtics officials.

Stevens, 26, played his first three NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2020 but was able to grow into a key role for them off the bench. This past season, Stevens played 62 games for the Cavs (25 starts) and averaged 5.3 points per game.

Earlier in the offseason, Stevens was traded to the San Antonio Spurs (along with Cedi Osman) in a deal that netted Cleveland free agent Max Strus.

Now, Stevens joins the Celtics where he will add some much-needed defense following the loss of Marcus Smart.