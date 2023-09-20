 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Interested in Trading for Damian Lillard

A new team has entered the chat.

By JoeMoore21
Portland Trail Blazers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers’ trade saga with Damian Lillard is heating up of late, as reports continue to leak of new teams entering the mix to land the seven-time NBA All-Star. Yesterday, it was the Toronto Raptors.

Today, a new team from the Eastern Conference has emerged as a sleeper candidate, according to Kyle Neubeck of the PHLY Sports Network.

Neubeck said on the “PHLY Philadelphia Sixers Podcast” he heard the Chicago Bulls have interest in Lillard.

The team that I’ve heard, that is kind of the wildcard, getting-into-the-mix team is the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls would be interested in shopping All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine to see if they could collect enough assets to pull off the blockbuster trade, Neubeck said.

What I have heard in the past few days is that it looks like they might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal just to see if they can get into the Dame Lillard sweepstakes.

Neubeck mentioned the Bulls have still not publicly said they are shopping LaVine, but he has heard they would be expecting a star-level return of young players and picks for LaVine if he is moved.

