Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard may have requested a trade, but there’s one team in particular he isn’t looking to join.

During an appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, Lillard explained why he had no desire in being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

“I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I’m from there obviously. That’s home. But I can’t go be a part of that,” Lillard said. “They won four championships. What I look like going to try to do that? “... It don’t even make sense. I’d never do nothing like that. I’d lose every year before I go.”

Lillard has often been seen as a player who wants to remain loyal and win a championship where he was drafted, but that narrative has changed in recent months.

