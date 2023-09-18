Free Agency Roundup: Vanderbilt Signs Extension With Lakers, Arcidiacono Re-Signs With Knicks

The NBA is getting closer to training camp, and a few teams are solidifying roster spots going into the end of the offseason.

For starters, former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ryan Arcidiacono is going back to where he came from, re-signing with the New York Knicks. SNY’s Ian Begley reported the news on Friday. Arcidiacono, part of the 2016 Villanova Wildcats national championship team, joins a few of his former college teammates.

Knicks were reluctant to include Ryan Arcidiacono in trade for Josh Hart last February. They did so to satisfy league trade stipulations. Tom Thibodeau often praised Arcidiacono for his professionalism last season. Arcidiacono is the 4th Villanova player on the roster. He joins Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. Arcidiacono is know to be particularly close with Brunson.

The Los Angeles Lakers also agreed to terms on an extension with Jarred Vanderbilt. The team announced the extension Monday.

Vanderbilt’s extension is set to kick in for the 2024-25 season and he’ll make about $12 million annually for the next four seasons.