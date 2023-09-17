Trail Blazers to Hold Annual Fan Fest on Oct. 8

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to host Fan Fest 2023 on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2:00 P.M. The team issued a press release announcing the event, sponsored by Daimler Truck North America. The afternoon will revolve around an intra-squad scrimmage, giving fans the chance to get an early look at No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson and others.

The event also promises to showcase appearances from the Blazers broadcast team, food, prizes and other festivities.

Tickets to Fan Fest are free, but fans must register in advance at this website. Doors are set to open at 1:00 P.M.

Here’s the text of the Blazers’ press release:

Basketball season is almost here, and Trail Blazers fans can see their favorite players in action at the annual Fan’s Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, on Sunday, October 8. This free event gives fans a chance to see this season’s Trail Blazers team as they begin the next chapter of Trail Blazers basketball. Fan Fest is fantastic for the entire family – enjoy a team scrimmage that provides an up-close look at the new team, learn more about new rookies, plus food, fun, prizes, and more! Each fan in attendance must register in advance to receive their free ticket at trailblazers.com/fanfest. Seating is general admission – fans are encouraged to arrive early for the best seats. Complimentary parking is available in all Rose Quarter garages. Additionally, the Trail Blazers organization is working with local nonprofit partners to reserve select sections for children and families that may not have the opportunity to come to a game during the regular season. “The Rip City faithful continue to provide us tremendous support and we can’t wait to compete in front of them every night this year,” said Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups. “Fan Fest will be a great way to jumpstart this new season and connect with the best fans in the world at Moda Center.” Doors open at 1:00 p.m. with the action starting at 2:00 p.m. before the team scrimmage tips off later in the afternoon. Fans can expect special appearances from the Trail Blazers broadcast team, Blaze the Trail Cat, Douglas Fur, BlazerDancers, and more. Prior to the action starting, fans can enjoy concourse games, Rip City Kid’s Club Zone area, and a Blazer5 NBA2K Gaming Area. The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are committed to providing the safest environment possible for fans and staff. Please visit rosequarter.com/plan-your-visit/venue-guide for information on arena policies, ADA information, box office hours and more.

The announcement of Fan Fest is another milestone in the march to the start of the regular season. Most NBA teams are slated to open training camp on Oct. 3. The Blazers preseason opener is set for Oct. 10. The regular season opener is scheduled for Oct. 25.

NBA basketball is almost here.