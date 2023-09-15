A former NBA Defensive Player of the Year could be returning to the NBA and joining a Western Conference contender, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon.

Howard, 37, did not play in the NBA last season after going unsigned. He has played the past year for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan hoping for the chance to return to the NBA. However, none of the 30 teams have given him a call until now.

Howard could give the Warriors some much-needed height going into training camp. The team currently rosters just one player taller than 6-9, and that’s Dario Saric, who isn’t seen as a prototypical big man.

While the Warriors love to play small, Howard would give Golden State some lineup flexibility against teams that prefer to play big.