Blazers’ Damian Lillard Trade Patience ‘Considerably More Challenging’ Once Training Camp Starts

Training camp is inching closer for the Portland Trail Blazers, which means Damian Lillard trade rumors are about to get even hotter.

Once the Blazers report in early October, their patience with Lillard will begin to thin and the pressure to trade him will only grow, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

As I’ve been saying for weeks (if not months): Portland’s ability to exude extreme patience and maintain a very deliberate approach in response to Lillard’s trade request becomes considerably more challenging once training camp opens and Lillard’s future becomes a daily discussion point. There has been no indication to date that Lillard’s presence in Blazers camp is any sort of question mark, but Dame Questions will be posed constantly whether he’s there or not.

Lillard requested a trade on July 1 and has been vocal about wishing to be dealt to the Miami Heat. However, trade talks have been quiet since.