Video: Blazers Forward Jabari Walker Works with Paul George

NBA summer workouts take many forms. Players developing three-point shots and putting on 20 pounds of muscle have become off-season clichés. Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker hasn’t done either of those things, but the Instagram account for Swishcultures and the NBA shows him working out will All-Star forward Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, developing moves to foil defenders.

Here’s the video from Instagram:

Walker averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game over 56 apperances with the Trail Blazers last season. That was his rookie year after being selected 57th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.