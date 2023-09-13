Report: Derrick Favors Worked Out for Trail Blazers

Before free agent forward Derrick Favors signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, he worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report on NBA rumors from HoopsHype.

In a section about the Golden State Warriors, for whom Favors auditioned, the HoopsHype article dropped this note:

Favors also worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers, HoopsHype has learned. The 12-year NBA veteran has averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 790 career games.

Favors averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game over 39 appearances with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. He’s also played for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans. the 6’9 forward is 32 years old.