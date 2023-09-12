The Portland Trail Blazers have a long road ahead of them in the rebuild if and when they trade or move on from Damian Lillard.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman took a small peek inside what that future may look like in a way-too-early 2024 mock draft.

The Blazers were slated to select G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis with the No. 2 pick.

Buzelis may have trouble with the G League’s physicality, but there will be a clear draw to his combination of 6’10” size and guard skills. Buzelis’ height and shooting create a high floor for scouts to picture, while his ball-handling and shot-making versatility hint at a perimeter mismatch and All-Star upside. Buzelis should be able to play all over the floor thanks to his ability to bring the ball up, self-create, pass and stretch the floor. The G League will test his toughness and thinner frame, but the competition, Ignite’s professional approach and a high-usage role should benefit him before the draft.

Should the Blazers draft Buzelis, it would mark consecutive years in which they take a G League Ignite prospect, pairing him with Scoot Henderson. Buzelis, along with fellow Ignite teammate Ron Holland, are among those in contention to be the No. 1 pick next summer.

Buzelis would be the building block in the frontcourt Portland needs after stacking the backcourt with Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

Buzelis, 18, was a McDonald’s All American this past season, playing for Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He averaged 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line during his senior season.

