The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing to adding to their group of centers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent center Duop Reath on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Reath was a starter for the Australia in the World Cup and played for the Blazers’ summer league team. He played at LSU and has had stops in Serbia and China.

Reath, 27, played two seasons at LSU from 2016-18 and went undrafted. He’s had several stops overseas, but now finds his way back to the United States for a shot at the NBA. The move comes shortly after the Blazers signed fellow big man George Conditt to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Reath and Conditt will likely compete against one another for a roster spot.

During the FIBA World Cup, Reath averaged 8.6 points for Australia, his home country since the age of 9 after moving there from South Sudan.