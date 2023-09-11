Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is unsure of what team he’ll end up playing for in the upcoming NBA season. But he’s already looking to commit to a new team next summer.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lillard has expressed interest in committing to Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lillard was on the gold medal roster for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago. The Olympics were set for 2020, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament took place in 2021 with limited fans.

After failing to medal for the second consecutive FIBA World Cup, it appears that some of the game’s top players are looking to compete on the biggest global stage at the Olympics. The Americans, which were led by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, finished in fourth place at the FIBA World Cup after losing in overtime against Canada in Sunday’s third-place game.