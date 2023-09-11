The Portland Trail Blazers are making an addition to their roster, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.

Conditt, 23, averaged 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14.5 minutes per game during his four-year career at Iowa State. He went undrafted in 2022 and played in Puerto Rico and Greece last season. With Gigantes de Carolina, Conditt helped lead the club to a championship in July.

Conditt also spent time with Puerto Rico at the FIBA World Cup, where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the team.

Now, he’ll look to compete for a roster spot at training camp with the Blazers next month.