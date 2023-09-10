Blazers Sign George Conditt to Exhibit 10 Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed former Iowa State center George Conditt to an Exhibit 10 contract. The news was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski earlier today.

Free agent C George Conditt has agreed on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, agent Pedro Power tells ESPN. Conditt played for Iowa State and had a good showing for Puerto Rico in World Cup. Another big for Blazers’ camp and new Rip City Remix G League affiliate.

An Exhibit 10 contract runs for a single year. It can be converted into a two-way contract if the team so desires, but that must be done before the start of the regular season. Practically speaking, an Exhibit 10 deal allows a player to participate in training camp, giving them extra dollars if they make the team via a two-way or spend significant time with the team’s G League franchise during that year.

Conditt played for four years at Iowa State, earning career averages of 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 14.4 minutes per game. He played in 117 total games with the Hawkeyes.

Conditt averaged 11.5 points and 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game in two appearances during FIBA play for Puerto Rico this year.

The 23-year-old center stands 6’10 with a listed weight of 245 pounds.