Germany Beats Serbia, Claims Gold Medal at FIBA World Cup

The state of Germany basketball has never been better after an 83-77 victory against Serbia in the FIBA World Cup final Sunday in Manila, Philippines.

Germany and Serbia both played a very tight first half, and the score was tied going into the locker room.

However, Germany pulled away in the third quarter, winning the frame 22-10 to take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.

Serbia didn’t go away easily, making it a two-point game with under a minute to go. However, Serbia never got any closer and Germany sunk free throw daggers to ice the game and win the gold medal.

Leading the way for Germany was Toronto Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder, whose 28-point performance awarded his MVP honors for the tournament. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 19 in the win.

For Serbia, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 17.

Now, Germany will look towards getting another gold medal at the Paris Olympics next summer.