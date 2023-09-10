USA Stunned by Canada in OT at FIBA World Cup 3rd Place Game

The U.S. men’s national team is coming home from the FIBA World Cup without a medal after losing to Canada 127-118 in an overtime loss Sunday in Manila, Philippines.

Canada rushed out to an early first-quarter lead, but the United States was able to pierce into that in the second quarter, making it a two-point deficit by halftime.

The second half was a similar story, as Canada pulled away in the third quarter, leading the United States by nine going into the final frame. However, the Americans overcame the deficit to force overtime for the bronze medal.

However, Canada proved to be too much in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored the team’s first seven points in the frame, while former Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart scored just one in the same amount of time as the only American scorer.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and dished out 12 assists in the win, while Dillon Brooks added a game-high 39 as he went 7 of 8 from distance.

For the U.S., Anthony Edwards led the way with 24 while Austin Reaves added 23.

The Americans should be disappointed after failing to medal for a second consecutive World Cup, but perhaps they will have a chance to shine next summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.