Slovenia Dashes Thybulle, Australia’s World Cup Medal Hopes

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team proved too much for the Australian Boomers who will miss out on a chance on a 2023 FIBA World Cup medal.

Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle again came off the bench and even found his three-point shot but it wasn’t enough to stop the Slovenians.

Australia was able to keep Doncic to 19 points through early foul trouble but a committee of teammates, including Mike Tobey, Gregor Hrovat and Aleksej Nikolic pulled their weight.

Thybulle put up six points, hitting 2 of his 4 three pointers in 13 minutes. Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey registered 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. while Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The Australian offense seemed to tighten up in sections throughout the game with only Giddey drives to the rim delivering easy buckets.

Australia plays Georgia on Sunday with Germany and Slovenia expected to go through to the Quarter Finals on this side of the bracket.