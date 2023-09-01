After a two-season hiatus from the NBA, former first-round selection Harry Giles III is set to make his return. As reported by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, the former Portland Trail Blazers big will be joining the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal.

Giles, with 142 NBA games under his belt, last played in 2020-21, as a contributor among the Blazers’ second unit. He brings along career averages of: 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 51-26-67 percentage splits.

Prior to this one-year deal, the Nets had only rostered two centers in Nicolas Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe, as well as four power forwards, one of which being another ex-Blazer in Trendon Watford. Giles provides another layer of depth among the front line, along with a reputation as a capable creator and facilitator along the high-post area, as well as a competent scorer around the rim with his 6-foot-11, 240-pound frame.

This will mark Giles’ third team since being selected at No. 20 in the 2017 NBA Draft. The talented big also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, where he put together career-highs in points (7.0) and rebounds (4.1) in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.