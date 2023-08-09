Derrick Jones, Jr. Signs with Mavericks

Another former Trail Blazers player has signed with a new team. Derrick Jones, Jr., who played in Portland during the 2020-21 season, is joining the Dallas Mavericks with a single-year contract, with terms as yet undisclosed. Shams Charania of The Athletic posted the news.

The Blazers signed Jones, Jr. as a free agent in 2020, part of an ongoing campaign to find forwards to take Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum into the deepest reaches of the playoffs. Jones averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a weekly spectacular dunk while playing 22.7 minutes per game over 58 appearances. He barely appeared in Portland’s first-round playoffs loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. That off-season the Blazers packaged Jones, Jr. with a first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that brought Portland power forward Larry Nance, Jr.

Jones, Jr. played with the Bulls for two years. The 26-year-old will now join the Mavericks, his fifth team in eight total NBA seasons.