Former Blazers Wing Josh Hart Signs Contract Extension with Knicks

Former Portland Trail Blazers wing Josh Hart has signed a lucrative contract extension with the New York Knicks. Hart, one of the most heralded utility players in the league, played for Portland between February of 2022 and February of 2023. He was moved at the NBA trade deadline in consecutive years, serving three NBA teams before finding a longer-term home in New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the signing and terms of the contract.

New York Knicks G Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, Aaron Mintz, Dave Spahn and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal delivers Hart a total of $94M through 2027-2028 season.

Hart played in 64 games for the Blazers total over two partial seasons, averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game. Portland received him as part of a trade that sent long-time franchise stalwart CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Blazers moved him to the Knicks the following season, in part because they were unwilling to assume future financial obligations to keep him. Hart picked up a $13 million player option for 2023-24, keeping expenses low for the next twelve months. His $20+ million extension will carry him through the four years following. Hart will be 33 when the contract expires.