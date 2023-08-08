Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is coming into the NBA with very high expectations from outsiders, but he is arguably his harshest critic and the one who expects the most.

“My goal, obviously, is to win Rookie of the Year,” Henderson said. “And I will win Rookie of the Year.”

It’s a bold statement from Henderson, but he exudes the right amount of confidence rather than cockiness when saying that.

It’s going to be a challenge for Henderson to win Rookie of the Year with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama tabbed as the favorite to win the award. There’s also the threat from Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, last year’s No. 2 pick who missed the entirety of his rookie year due to injury.

But Rookie of the Year isn’t the pinnacle of Henderson’s goals. Beyond his rookie season, he’s had visions for his career itself to go as high as he possibly can.

“That’s my goal, to be the best point guard to ever play the game... When people think of Scoot Henderson, I want them to think of the best player to ever play the game,” he said.

It’s a very hard goal for Henderson to achieve, especially in today’s NBA where everybody is extremely competitive. However, having this mindset in a player that’s expected to lead your franchise for the foreseeable future should make Blazers fans satisfied. At least Scoot can live with that.