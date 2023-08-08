Blazers Ex Greg Brown III Signs with Mavericks

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers has found a new home, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent forwards Greg Brown III and Joe Wieskamp have agreed to training camp deals with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell The Athletic. Brown was a second-round pick to Portland in 2021 and spent the past two seasons for the Trail Blazers, averaging 3.9 points over 64 games.

Brown has spent two seasons in Portland after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans the day after the 2021 NBA Draft, where he was selected 43rd overall. The Blazers traded New Orleans two second-round picks for the rights to Brown III.

Over 64 total appearances in two seasons, Brown III has averaged 4.0 points and 2,4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game, shooting 42.2 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from the 3-point arc. His minutes dropped from 13.3 per game in his rookie season to 5.8 this year, and he played in only 16 games total. Brown III was not able to crack Portland’s deeper roster as a sophomore, despite being known for high-flying aerobatics and energy.

Brown also spent time with the Ontario Clippers of the G League this past season before being waived in February.

Now, he joins the Mavericks where he’ll fight for a spot on the roster out of training camp.