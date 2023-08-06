Scoot Henderson Reacts to NBA 2K24 Rating

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson is content with his initial overall rating in the upcoming video game NBA 2K24, though he said it’ll be even higher by season’s end.

In anticipation of the game’s Sept. 8 release date, the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft joined 2K Sports’ Marketing Director Ronnie 2K on stage for a rating reveal. Before opening the fancy 2K envelope with the rating inside, Henderson said he was hoping to see “at least a 76.”

With that hope in mind, the official rating of 78 was a welcomed sight.

“That ain’t bad!” Henderson said.

For context, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic was also given a 78 rating when he entered the NBA, and so was that year’s No. 2 pick, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was given a 77 rating.

Looking at the Blazers roster entering last season, Damian Lillard led his teammates with an 89 rating, down from past years due to his impending return from abdominal surgery. Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic were tied with an 82 rating, while Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart were tied with an 80 rating. Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe entered the NBA with a 72 rating.

During the interview with Ronnie 2K, Henderson said he’d play his way up to a rating of at least 80 by the end of the 2023-24 season.