Anthony Davis Exceeds Damian Lillard Money

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard isn’t the only NBA player rolling in (and with) money over the next few seasons. Much is being made of Lillard’s $216 million contract, running through 2026, particularly as the guard has tried to put himself on the trade market this summer. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported yesterday, Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis has now exceeded that amount, signing a three-year extension that will keep him employed through 2028. Davis is younger than Lillard; he’ll be 35 when the deal runs out, but it pays him a whopping $270 million in aggregate. It will top out at nearly $67 million in 2028, perhaps more depending on league salary cap numbers.

Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season, shooting 56.3% from the field. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played eleven seasons total for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers.