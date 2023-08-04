Former Blazers Coach Kaleb Canales Joins Texas Legends Staff

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching staff has a new gig, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kaleb Canales is joining the Texas Legends of the G League as associate head coach, sources tell ESPN. Canales returns to the Mavericks organization, where he spent five of his 17 seasons as an NBA assistant and interim head coach. Jordan Sears is the Legends’ new head coach.

Canales was an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers for four seasons from the 2009-10 season through the 2012-13 season. He also took over and served as head coach after the mid-season firing of coach Nate McMillan. The Blazers went 8-15 over the last 23 games of that season under Canales, who went back to his role as assistant for one more year under new head coach Terry Stotts.

The Blazers went 159-150 overall during Canales’ stint as assistant and interim head coach.

After leaving the Trail Blazers, Canales served as an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks for four years from 2013-2018, the New York Knicks for two years from 2018-2020, and most recently for the Indiana Pacers for the 2020-21 season.