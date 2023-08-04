Blazers Trade Idea: Dame to Heat, James Harden to Portland in 4-Team Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely look for trades to get Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat, per his request.

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely look for trades to deal James Harden, per his request.

But what if the two teams fixed their problems with one another? Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey built a four-team blockbuster:

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: James Harden’s expiring contract (can be flipped later), Kyle Lowry’s expiring contract, Jaime Jacquez [sic], Nikola Jović, a 2028 first-round pick from Miami, a 2030 first-round pick from Miami and a 2030 second-round pick from Chicago Miami Heat Receive: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkić, a 2029 second-round pick from Philadelphia and a 2028 second-round pick from Chicago Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Zach LaVine, Tyler Herro and a 2029 second-round pick from Portland Chicago Bulls Receive: Tobias Harris’ expiring contract, Caleb Martin, Keon Johnson, a 2029 first-round pick swap with the 76ers and a 2030 first-round pick from Philadelphia

So essentially, the Blazers would give up Lillard, Nurkic and Johnson for Harden, Lowry, the last two Heat first-round picks, two future first-rounders and a second-rounder.

This is a trade that will never happen, but the package the Blazers are getting likely mirrors what they could get for Lillard: two established players, two young prospects and three future assets. That’s seven items for four years of Lillard.

Could the Blazers find better elsewhere? Probably, especially considering the idea Harden wouldn’t stay in Portland. The Blazers could likely flip him (and/or Lowry) to get even more assets, but their stock has decreased due to their expiring deals.

Ultimately, the Blazers should shoot for as many assets as they can possibly get. Wipe the cupboard clean and start fresh.