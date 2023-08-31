Sacramento Kings Sign JaVale McGee

The Sacramento Kings are signing free agent center JaVale McGee. The news came today from TNT’s Chris Haynes. Official details about the length and value of the contract have yet to be announced.

McGee, who was drafted in 2008 by the Washington Wizards, most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks where he averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes.

For his career, McGee has averaged 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over 863 career appearances. He enters his age 36 season playing for the Kings. Sacramento will be McGee’s ninth team in his career.

McGee joins center Nerlens Noel, guard Chris Duarte, and rookies Colby Jones and Jalen Slawson as the Kings’ off-season acquisitions.

McGee seems poised to serve as bench depth behind newly resigned Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.