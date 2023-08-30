USA vs. Jordan FIBA World Cup Open Thread

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart and the U.S. men’s national team is in Manila, Philippines facing off against another ex-Blazer in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is representing Jordan.

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

Enjoy the game!

How to Watch

Wednesday, August 30 - 1:10 a.m. PT

The game will be available to watch on ESPN2.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.