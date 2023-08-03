Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Blazers Forward Trendon Watford

The Brooklyn Nets have signed former Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford. The news was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype today:

The Brooklyn Nets and Trendon Watford have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.

The 22-year-old Watford played two seasons in Portland after signing a two-way contract with the team in 2021. His deal was converted into a standard contract in 2022, only months after he took the floor.

Watford averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game in 110 total appearances for the Blazers between 2021 and 2023. He shot 54.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point arc.

A 6’9 forward, Watford was known for his work ethic and consistency on the floor. He was sandwiched in the rotation by starter Jerami Grant, a proven veteran with three-point range and Jabari Walker, a second young hopeful looking to make a name for himself. Watford could not duplicate Grant’s agility or range on the floor. Walker’s presence caused the Trail Blazers to choose between two players at essentially the same position fitting the same archetype. Portland went with Walker, releasing Watford earlier in the summer. Watford now gets another chance in Brooklyn.